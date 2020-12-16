Have a look at the Sneak Peek from Madhuri Dixit and Husband Sriram Nene's family Jamming Session

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit and her family - husband Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan - were jamming together and a clip of their music session has been shared by the actress on her social media profile. "A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it," she captioned the Instagram post, where she gave a sneak peek into the family's jam session. In the clip, Madhuri Dixit can be seen singing Adele's Skyfall while Sriram Nene, Arin and Ryan can be seen playing guitar, piano and drums, respectively. Madhuri also shared the video on her YouTube channel.

"Hi guys! I'm back with another video and this one is special because it's a video about how me and my family love to spend time together," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

A still from the video Madhuri Dixit has shared. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

During the lockdown period and even after that, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene have been sharing glimpses of their fun-filled activities. From cooking to setting up a kitchen garden, they have done it all. When Madhuri Dixit shared a page from her cooking diaries, also featuring her husband, she left her fans in split with their cute banter.

Also, check out how the actress set up her kitchen garden with the help of her family:

Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.

SOURCE – NDTV

