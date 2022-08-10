Have a look at the television actors who were a part of the movie Shehzada

MUMBAI:Movie Shehzada, which has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles is getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie is an official remake of the popular South movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had Allu Arjun in the reading role and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

It is the style and the swag of the actor Kartik Aaryan who is seen in an never-seen-before action avatar which is getting immense love from the fans and audience. This movie was also appreciated for its songs and emotional scenes.

Other than this, the cast of the movie surprised us as well. Do you know, majority of the cast of the movie Shehzada are from the television world?

Having said that, today, let us have a look at the television actors who were the part of the movie Shehzada.

Shalini Kapoor

We have seen and loved the actress Shalini Kapoor over the time in the various television projects. She was seen playing the character of Aarti Jindal in the movie and she was immensely loved by the fans.

Ali Asgar

Over time with his amazing contribution and comic timings, actor Ali Asgar has been grabbing the attention of the fans. He is indeed one of the popular names in the television world and the actor was seen playing one of the pivotal characters in the movie Shehzada.

Debattama Saha

Debattama Saha was seen playing sister to Bantu (Kartik Aaryan). She was indeed very cute in the movie. But, do you know, she is one of the most followed actress we have in television industry. She is known for her roles in E Amar Guru Dakshina, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Sachin Khedekar

As we all know, Sachin Khedekar is one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood. He has been ruling the hearts of millions in movies across languages. The actor is also a well known TV face.

Ashwin Mushran

Actor Ashwin Mushran was seen in the movie Shehzada. The actor was loved for his role, and he has contributed to the TV too! He is known for Maharaj Ki Jai Ho! and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Well, these are the cast of the movie Shehzada who come from the TV industry. What are your views on this list and who is your favourite actor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

