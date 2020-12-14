Have a look at the times when Nora Fatehi looked hot while getting papped around the city

MUMBAI: From making her strong debut with the movie Roar the Tigers of Sunderbans, actress Nora Fatehi promised to be one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood, the Diva went to win many hearts all over the world with her acting skills and hot and sizzling dance moves.

The actress who got fame with the item song in Satyamev Jayate with Dilbar, a post that the actress became the queen of dance numbers.

The actress dint stopped right thereafter the massive hit of Dilbar remake, the actress went to do hits after hits, we have seen her grooving her body in Kamariya from Stree and then her sexy dance moves in Saki Saki remake.

Her song Garmi was a massive hit and was a chartbuster for a long time and also her signature step became very famous and talked of the town.

The actress has a passion and love for dance and this can be seen all these years by her amazing dance moves.

Apart from her acting and her dance moves the diva can also be blamed for raising the temperature of the town with her hot looks whenever she gets papped around the city, so here we are with the posts of the actress where she was spotted in public and defining hotness.

Have a look:

From looking stunning to looking hot, and from looking elegant to grooving in public is something we can see from these posts shared by the fans across social media.

