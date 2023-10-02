Have a look at these breathtaking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding

MUMBAI: Ever since the couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married the fans are not keepiing calm and are showering all the love towards this beautiful Jodi, no doubt they are now grabbing the attention of the fans event after the marriage ceremony. The fans are eagerly looking forward to know more in detail about the wedding ceremony and to know how the inside visuals were.

Having said that for all the fans, the wait is finally over as the newly bride actress Kiara Advani dropped a video on her social media handle which shows the inside vusuals of the wedding ceremony and we promise you that your jaws will be dropped while you are watching the video as the visuals of breathtaking.

As we can see the visuals in the video right from the bridal entry of the actress Kiara Advani to the handsome groom Siddhant's glimpse, we can see the couple kissing each other after the Haar ceremony.

No doubt we are falling short of words to define and describe this video which is expressing nothing but love between the two. No doubt it is a treat to watch this beautiful couple in this video and for sure no words can define the love between the two and the beauty of this video.

What are your views on this beautiful video dropped by the newly bride Kiara Advani and how will you define this fairy tale wedding, do let us know in the comment section below.

