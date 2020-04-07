News

Have a look at these goofy throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 09:23 PM

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are sending their fans into a state of tizzy with new details emerging about their wedding. As per reports, the power couple is likely to tie the knot this year in December.

From wedding rumours to being spotted in their building complex, Alia and Ranbir are keeping fans on their toes. Fan clubs are doing their bit to make sure there is no dearth of Ranbir-Alia content.

A picture is now doing the rounds wherein Ranbir and Alia fare  posing with a fan inside a pizza kitchen New York City. While Ranbir can be seen in a white shirt, Alia looks smart in a black dress.

Have a look below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Lovebirds coronavirus COVID-19 Instagram Twitter TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here