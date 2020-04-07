Have a look at these goofy throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are sending their fans into a state of tizzy with new details emerging about their wedding. As per reports, the power couple is likely to tie the knot this year in December.

From wedding rumours to being spotted in their building complex, Alia and Ranbir are keeping fans on their toes. Fan clubs are doing their bit to make sure there is no dearth of Ranbir-Alia content.

A picture is now doing the rounds wherein Ranbir and Alia fare posing with a fan inside a pizza kitchen New York City. While Ranbir can be seen in a white shirt, Alia looks smart in a black dress.

Have a look below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Joe's Pizza in NYC pic.twitter.com/qs9qDlaWyu — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) June 29, 2019

Credits: Pinkvilla