Have a look at these unseen pictures of Aftab with his wife Nin Dusanj

MUMBAI: Aftab Shivdasani the actor who made his strong but with his amazing acting skills during the 90s and 2000s, the actor was loved by the fans for his acting and his cuteness, we have seen the different shades of actor in different movies, how can we forget his movies like Mast, Hungama, Masti series, 1920 The Evil Returns and many more.

Well having said that if we have seen the actor but many of us have not seen the actor's wife Nin Dusanj. They both are very less seen to the fans, and the fans always look forward to see more of the beautiful couple.

So today let us have a look at some amazing pictures of Aftab Shivdasani with his wife Nin Dusanj.

ALSO READ - (When Shahrukh Khan reacted on his daughter, Suhana being called 'dusky')

These pictures define nothing but love and companionship, and we won't be wrong in saying that the couple is throwing some major couple goals and they are looking beautiful together.

Having said that this latest picture of the actor with his wife is getting much love from the fans all over which were shared recently.

Aftab Shivdasani reportedly registered his marriage with Nin Dusanj on June 5, 2014, in the presence of their families. Three years later, Aftab and Nin re-married each other and had a grand wedding ceremony at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka in 2017. Aftab and Nin were engaged in 2012.

Well what are your views on the actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife? Do let us know in the comments section below

On the work front Aftab was last seen in web series Poison 2, and he will be next seen in web series Special Pps 1.5 - The Himmat Story.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - (Did You Know? Aamir Khan had rejected Lagaan TWICE before being a part of the film!)