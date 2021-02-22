Have a look at unseen childhood picture of Karan Deol, the actor looked cute in these pictures

MUMBAI: The actor who won the hearts of millions with his debut only by his charm and his cute looks, actor Karan Deol son of Sunny Deol, was loved by the fans in his first movie, the actor was the talk of the town for his acting skills and also his action sequences in the movie, not only this the actor was loved for his cuteness which impressed the fans a lot.

Well having said that the actor over the time has been treating the fans with his hot and cute looks on his social media account, the fan too never fails to shower their love towards the star, from his clicks with his pets, to his fitness videos, the actor has done it all right, we have also seen some adorable clicks of the actor with his family and so here we are with some unseen clicks of the actor from his childhood days:

ALSO READ – (Saif Ali Khan takes paternity leave to protect his baby from infection)

Redefining cuteness all over again, indeed, these pictures will surely melt your heart, and these pictures define love and bond of the actor with his family.

On the professional front, in November 2020, Dharmendra had announced the sequel to Apne and revealed that the film will bring together '3 generations of the Deol's'. However, there's a twist, as there's an addition to the cast, which will only leave viewers curious for Apne 2.

Do share your views on these pictures in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Bachchan Panday update: Latest still of the movie raises the excitement, check out)