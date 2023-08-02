Have a look at unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI:Over the time, Bollywood actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their acting projects, but also with their social media presence. No doubt, fans always look forward to the every single detail about their favourite actresses.

We have seen our favourite actresses on screen, but do you know about their unseen and unheard sisters who have been away from lime light for a long time? Having said that, today, let us have a look at the list of unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses.

Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone is no doubt a one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry and her sister name is Anushka Anisha. Anisha Padukone is a national level golf player.



Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar



We have seen and loved the actress Bhumi Pednekar in her movies, do you know her twin sister Samiksha Pednekar is an Indian model and a lawyer by profession.

Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam

Surilie Gautam is the youngest sister of the actress Yami Gautam, she is an Indian film actress who has also appear on television, she made her television debut was Meet Mila De Rabba in 2008 with Sony India.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is not a one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry and her sister Shaheen Bhatt is the elder sister, Shaheen is the author of the book called “I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier” the memoir of her depression.

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli

Often we have seen Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli been vocal on many issues, she is the elder sister of the actress Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor, she work as the manager of Kangana Ranaut.

Bipasha, Bijoyeta and Bidisha Basu

Bipasha has won hearts of millions with her movies and do you know Bidisha is the elder sister, and Bijoyeta is the younger sister of Bipasha Basu. They both like to be away from all the limelight and stardom.



Disha Patani and sister Khushboo Patani

Disha Patani is one of the major head turners in Bolywood and Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of Disha Patani. Khushboo is a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Taapsee and sister Shagun Pannu

Shagun is the younger sibling of Taapsee. She is an actress and the owner of a wedding planning company named ‘The Wedding Factory’.

Well these are names of unseen and unheard sisters of Bollywood actresses, what are your views on this list and which sister duo is our favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

