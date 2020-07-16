Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s romantic Birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : The stunning diva Katrina Kaif turns a year older on 16th July and wishes have been already showered on the actress from all over the country. She has been winning the hearts of the audience from the very time when she set her foot in Bollywood.

Since morning wishes have been pouring in for the actress from her colleagues in the industry. Kat’s BFF Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others have taken to their social media accounts to wish the Bharat star.

Katrina, who turned 37 today, has often made headlines owing to her love life. Recently, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's link-up rumours have taken the internet by storm.

While there’s no confirmation on the same but they have often been spotted spending some time together and are snapped on different occasions, after all, actions speak louder than words.

(ALSO READ : This throwback video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KAif proves he is a true gentleman! )

Now wishing his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Uri star took to Insta story and shared a gorgeous picture of Kat from a terrace, while wishing her Happy Birthday!

In the picture, Kat looks absolutely cute in a black dungaree paired with a white top. With arms open wide, the birthday flaunts her million-dollar smile. Meanwhile, Kat and Vicky have been making headlines owing to their linkup.

(Also Read : Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback video will make you miss them​ )

CREDIT: SpotboyE