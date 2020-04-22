Have a look at this viral throwback video of Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi

MUMBAI: Sridevi loved her daughters dearly, but she naturally had moments when she had to yell at them, like every other mother. An old video of Sridevi in which we see her yelling at her youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, for interrupting her interview is now viral. It's from the time when Khushi was still a child and was hopping around the place as an enthusiast kid. In the video, we see Sridevi sternly asking Khushi to sit in one place without moving much.

The viral video of Sridevi has her saying, 'Khushi please, go and sit there', in an irritated tone. In a swift move, we see Khushi crossing by in the middle of an interview and all got captured on camera. The video has been posted by Lehren TV. Sridevi always supported her daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Very proudly she used to share pictures and videos of her daughters on social media, showering love on them. Sadly before the debut of her first daughter in Bollywood, she breathed her last.

Her death was a shock to fans and family members. This year, on her death anniversary, her daughters had travelled to South India and had become a part of prayer meeting held at her home.

Have a look at the throwback video.

Credits: SpotboyE