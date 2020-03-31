Have a look at what Pooja Hegde is doing in her quarantine time

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is a model and film actress who appears mainly in Telugu and Hindi films. A former beauty pageant contestant, she was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, before going on to make her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda (2014), while signing on to feature as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The film turned out to be a disaster, but the actress was loved for her performance. She went on to gain a massive fan following. She has also featured in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The actress was seen doing something different during her quarantine time.

Have a look.

As we see, she is playing the guitar effortlessly. We're sure she'll emerge as a pro post the lockdown!

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in a South movie titled Most Eligible Bachelor.