Have a look at what Vicky Kaushal did for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

During the present lockdown, the actor was seen engaging many activities at home. He has been spotted cleaning the house and the ceiling fans. Today, we saw his omelette-flipping skills.

The actor, who filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, was seen blushing in front of his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Fans on the social media shared an amazing throwback video where we see that the actor was finding it very difficult to control his smile in front of the actress.

On Katrina's request, Vicky mouths his famous dialogue 'How's the josh' from Uri. When the actress replied 'High, Sir', the actor was blushing.

Vicky and Katrina do make a nice pair together, and they are already the talk of the town. The audiences are eagerly waiting to see this fresh pair on the big screens.

On the work note, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi, and Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

