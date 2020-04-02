Have a look at what Vicky Kaushal is doing during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the actor was seen playing a fun interactive game with his fans on social media. A fan asked him how he spends his days now.

Have a look at what he said.

Well, his reply is super relatable for most of us who are under house arrest.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which is slated for a 2021 release.