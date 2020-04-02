News

Have a look at what Vicky Kaushal is doing during the lockdown

The Uri actor has something different plans for his Quarantine now days, CHECK OUT WHAT

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
02 Apr 2020 08:11 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the actor was seen playing a fun interactive game with his fans on social media. A fan asked him how he spends his days now.

Have a look at what he said.

Well, his reply is super relatable for most of us who are under house arrest.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which is slated for a 2021 release.

Tags Vicky Kaushal Meghna Gulzar Raazi Rajkumar Hirani Sanjay Dutt Uri: The Surgical Strike Lockdown Sardar Udham Singh Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here