Have a look when celebs shared screenshots of the trolling they faced

MUMBAI: Social media plays a very important role for the celebrities to stay connected to their fans all over the globe, though there is so much information that one can get on social media, it is also one place that can create a toxic environment for many. Our celebs have often fallen prey to social media trolling and many users have been quite brutal in the past, leaving several celebs to share some nasty comments on their respective online accounts.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu had shared screenshots of a troll who had called her "faltu heroine" and kept on commenting on her pictures using cuss words.

Other stars who have faced the brunt of social media trolling include Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan on colourism, Rhea Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, among others.

Take a look at these celebs who shared screenshots of how they were trolled on social media

Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared screenshots of the hate messages and rape threats she had received on Instagram. She took to her story launched a scathing attack against the perpetrators and shared that she not hold back the identity of the person and will take legal action against any rape threats, harassment and hate messages.

"I will use all legal recourse available to take action. If you think you can't be located because you think your account is anonymous, please think again -- IP addresses are easily trackable. You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime," a part of her message read.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu recently shared screenshots on Instagram where a user used cuss words to describe her. Replying to the troll, Taapsee wrote back, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye." To another comment, she wrote, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau."

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's 20-year-old daughter Suhana had shared a post where she also added screenshots of people calling her names and pointing out the colour of her skin ever since she was 12. A part of her message read, "Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. "

Sonam Kapoor

After the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the nepotism debate heated up and several netizens targeted celebs like Sonam Kapoor. The Mausam actress shared screenshots of the derogatory comments she received on Instagram. Besides this, several old episodes of her interview on Koffee With Karan had also surfaced.

SOURCE – TIMES NOW NEWS

