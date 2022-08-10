Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?

MUMBAI : Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming movies and recently it went on the floor with the original cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film has been in the news for the past many months due to the casting as Akshay was not supposed to be a part of the film earlier. However, now moviegoers are excited to watch the film.

Well, let’s go back to 2015. Hera Pheri 3 was announced at a grand event with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Not just that, the shooting of the film had also kickstarted and BTS images from the sets had made it to the social media. Check out the BTS pictures of Hera Pheri 3 below...

Do you think it would have been an entertaining film with Abhishek and John in the lead roles? Let us know in the comments below.

At that time, Neeraj Vora was directing the film and Esha Gupta and Neha Sharma were the lead actresses. Well now, Farhad Samji is directing the movie and it is not yet officially announced which actresses will be seen in the movie.

A few months ago, a tweet by Paresh Rawal had confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay had confirmed that he is not a part of the movie. However, Suniel Shetty in an interaction had stated that he will talk to the makers and try to get the original Raju back.

Finally, Hera Pheri 3 is being made and everyone is looking forward to it.

