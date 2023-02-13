Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?

MUMBAI :If you watch a lot of videos on Instagram reels then you would surely know that every second video is of the song Tum Tum. Well, it’s a Tamil song from the movie Enemy which starred Vishal in the lead role. The movie was released in 2021, but the song is now trending on Instagram reel.

Many celebs have also made a reel on the track, and have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to Tum Tum? Well, you might have not, and before you think that they have actually danced to the track, let us tell you that an Instagram user has made a reel in which there are visuals of Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the audio is of Tum Tum.

The visuals and the audio match perfectly and we are sure you will watch the reel again and again. Check out the reel below…

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji’s movies, SRK will next be seen in Jawan which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. He also has Dunki lined up. Meanwhile, Big B will be seen in Project K. Rani will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which is slated to hit the big screens on 17th March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.