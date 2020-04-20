Having rigorously prepared on ‘Toofaan’, Farhan Akhtar has taken up boxing as his daily fitness regime at home

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is not only an actor but an artist, who can make any character come alive with his artistry and preparation which is evident in every film that he does. Being fine with every character portrayal, Farhan always makes a connection with his viewers to make them feel every emotion with his on-screen character. After being trained professionally as a boxer, Farhan has found his comfort in boxing and makes sure to include it in his daily fitness regime at home!

For Farhan's next film 'Toofaan', the actor portrays the role of a boxer for which he was trained professionally from the scratch and has adapted this disciplined lifestyle. The actor has started including boxing in his daily fitness sessions now. Boxing isn't an easy sport. It requires one to find their comfort, in their discomfort and get used to it- constantly, mastering every punch.

Th polymath of the industry, Farhan has always proven himself better and worthy with every project. The actor continues to work on by challenging himself, bringing a legacy of pathbreaking roles with his craft. The actor is truly the finest actors that the industry has and with amazing performances everytime, Farhan always steals the show.

Farhan is all set to step into the boxing ring with Toofaan. The film is scheduled to release on the 18th of September 2020, presented by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is an Excel Entertainment Production in association with ROMP Pictures.