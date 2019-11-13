News

"Having those iconic slow-motion entry shots is very exciting feeling for me" reveals Ananya Panday about her fascination for iconic slow-motion shots

13 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday's Dheeme Dheeme is now ruling the chartbusters. Her fans are loving how she owns the song with her confident attitude and her killer entry which seems to be a trend as she had a similar one in her debut movie SOTY 2.

Recently, when asked about whether she would like to have a patent on such stylish entry shots in her songs Ananya enthusiastically replied, "I  wish that would be such a cool patent to have and I have actually never thought about that but ya that is very cool observation".

She further reveals how old Hindi movies had a lot of influence on her in this regard " I think growing up watching a lot of Hindi movies, I would be awestruck by people's entry shot and cool music playing in the background and having these iconic slow-motion entry shots so I think having that is a very exciting feeling for me and I hope that there are a lot more to come". 

Ananya Panday started the initiative 'So Positive' which stands against social media bullying. Her initiative 'So Positive' intends at creating a safe platform for the people who have faced online harassment and been victims of faceless bullying which has gained major appreciation nationwide.

Ananya's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film stars Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar as his wife and Ananya Panday as the 'Woh' between them. The film is all slated to release on December 6 this year.

