Hawwt! Here are times Maja Ma actress Srishti Srivastava grabbed attention with her hot looks

We have love the actress Srishti Srivastava in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 13:26
movie_image: 
Srishti Srivastava

MUMBAI: Actress Srishti Srivastava is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet are the proof.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some hot pictures that are grabbing the attention of the fans. So today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.

Also read Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli

Looking at these pictures one thing is for sure that actress Srishti Srivastava is one of the major head turners coming from acting space who surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire. 

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?

Srishti Srivastava Srishti Srivastava hot Srishti Srivastava sexy Srishti Srivastava bikini OTT HOT ACTRESS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
3

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 13:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hawwt! Here are times Maja Ma actress Srishti Srivastava grabbed attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Srishti Srivastava is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space...
What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film...
Exclusive! Rohan Mehra and Helly Shah roped in for a series coming from Nitesh Singh
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, ott and television,...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hassan Khan to participate in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 had its first major drop on its...
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot...
Recent Stories
Srishti Srivastava
Hawwt! Here are times Maja Ma actress Srishti Srivastava grabbed attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?
Gadar
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable
Nushrratt
WOW! Is a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening? Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say
Gadar
Exclusive! Will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect Dream Girl 2? Here’s what Manoj Desai has to say
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Only these two actresses from early 2000s have crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office
NEERU RANDHAWA
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli