Hawwt! These clicks of the actress Lavina Israni will surely make your jaws drop

We have seen and loved the actress Lavina Israni in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 11:56
movie_image: 
Lavina Israni

MUMBAI: Actress Lavina Israni has been winning the hearts of millions and grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting contribution and her looks. She has been ruling the heart of millions with her hotness and cuteness.

She is one such name coming from acting industry who is to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet with her hotness, and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.

Also read Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled

Indeed these clicks of the actress are setting the internet on fire and ruling the hearts of millions. Every picture mentioned above is defining hotness and cutness.

She surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and setvtue gram on fire just by her hot pictures. She is surely Making our jaws drop and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Director Sriram Raghavan opens up on the same

LAVINA ISRANI LAVINA ISRANI HOT LAVINA ISRANI SEXY Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been the...
Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies
MUMBAI: This week we have seen around 6 to 7 movies hitting the big screen, indeed it was a treat for all the movie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Final Choice! Angad decides to get separate from Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
What! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya’s father spills beans on his daughter’s relationship with Samarth Jurel; says ‘Was never informed…’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and most...
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande left heartbroken with Vicky Jain as he REFUSES to let her KISS him; says ‘Apne pati ko nahi to…’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinema is one of the most controversial reality shows on television.The show has witnessed...
Announcement! Upcoming movie IRaH brings to us a new experience of the AI world, first poster out
MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is...
Recent Stories
Ali Abbas Zafar
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ali Abbas Zafar
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
Guntur Kaaram
Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies
IRaH
Announcement! Upcoming movie IRaH brings to us a new experience of the AI world, first poster out
Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna 23rd Wedding Anniversary: Aww! Times when the couple showered each other with praises
Ananya Pandey
Trolled! Actress Ananya Pandey is getting trolled for this video, netizens are saying ‘she is looking so uncomfortable in the dress’
Bhavana Panday
Wedding Anniversary! Bhavana Panday wishes hubby Chunky Panday a happy anniversary with some super cute pictures