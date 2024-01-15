Hawwwt! Shanaya Kapoor’s hot and sensuous moves on Tip Tip Barsa Pani are going to steal your heart, check it out

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has won over hearts with her incredible dance videos, her passion, her social media presence, and her role on the OTT series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The soon-to-be starlet is causing a stir on the internet with her stunning appearance and attention-grabbing antics. There have been occasions when her debut projects were revealed with no additional information.

But it's rumored that the actress will make her feature debut in Student of the Year 3, which is strangely going to be an OTT release for Disney + Hotstar soon.

The audience has been waiting to see Shanaya Kapoor’s acting performance while they get awestruck by her dance moves. She is mostly seen dancing to Hindi movie songs.

The actress is quite active on Instagram, where she shares a ton of her dance videos. Her followers become incredibly excited whenever they see something new from her.

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a huge 1.9 million followers and her fan base keeps on expanding with time. Now once again, Shanaya Kapoor has created a sensation with another one of her dance Reels on Instagram.

Check it out below:

It is hard to take your eyes off when Shanaya Kapoor dances on Tip Tip Barsa Pani with such hot and sensuous moves. Shanaya Kapoor surely knows how to steal the hearts of her fans with such sizzling hot moves.

