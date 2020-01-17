Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh attend ‘Tibetan Gujarati’ wedding in style

MUMBAI: Hazel Keech and her hubby Yuvraj Singh recently attended a ‘Tibetan Gujarati’ wedding.

It was their friend’s wedding and the stylish couple looked their best. They donned different outfits for the different rituals and customs, but it’s their traditional attire that deserves special mention.

Hazel, who is known for her work in films like Billa and Bodyguard, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony. The actress beautifully carried off the traditional outfit and looked adorable in it. Her cricketer husband also looked cool.

She wrote for her friend, “Your wedding was as beautiful as the two of you! Two beautiful souls standing side by side through life together and formally getting married after 17 years is nothing short of inspirational! Blessed to call you friends #friendslikefamily #Rujwa #tibetiangujratiwedding.” Check out her post right here and share your thoughts about their outfits:

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016. They are quite active on social media and often treat their fans by sharing their pictures and videos. The popular celeb couple sets major relationship goals for their fans and followers.