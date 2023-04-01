“He is exactly the male version of Jaya Bachchan who is very rude” netizens trolls Shahid Kapoor on this latest video

Shahid Kapoor is getting some negative and unhealthy comments all over the internet with regards to his latest video and behaviour check out the comments below
MUMBAI :Over the time with his amazing contribution actor Shahid Kapoor has created a strong mark at the box office of India, no doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of the actor. Having said that, this latest video of the actor Shahid Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans as we can see the actor Shahid Kapoor is looking supremely hot as he was clicked around the city with his wife Mira Kapoor.

In this video we can see the actor is a little upset with the Paparazzi and asking them what is the purpose of shooting a video, no doubt the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating the pair, but there are few people who are trolling the actor for his statement.

As we can see these comment, many people are saying that why do actors do not see the same thing when they are promoting their movie, whereas many people are saying that “Movie Milna kam Ho Gayi Phir Bhi Akad nahi gayi” there are many other comments which are expressing the rude behaviour of the actor by the netizens.

What are your views on this video of the actor and also on the comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

