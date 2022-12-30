“He has to propose Alia Bhatt she, she was already pregnant much before” netizens trolls this latest picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: No doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood industry, over the time and much before their marriage they have been giving some major couple goals which have been followed by the fans and audiences.

No doubt the couple is the major attraction and the talk of the town whenever they post anything on social media, and this latest throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt from the set of the movie Brahmastra is getting viral all over the social media.

No doubt this cute moment of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is getting some amazing love from the fans all over the internet, but there are few people who are trolling this picture and questioning the timeline of pregnancy, check out the comments below.

Over the time we have seen many negative news and posts all over the social media which claims that Alia Bhatt was pregnant much before her marriage, even in this picture there are many people who are writing that the actor has to propose to Alia Bhatt because she was pregnant much before.

What are your views on this latest throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and on these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

