News

He is the man who motivates Rakul Preet Singh to workout

De De Pyaar De fame Rakul Preet has been working out dedicatedly. Now, let’s see who motivates her to do so.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
15 Apr 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, she has been dedicatedly working out.

Now, we have learned where this passion and love for fitness comes from. There is a man in her life who inspires her to work out and stay fit. It is not what you are thinking. The man is none other than Rakul’ father.

Yes, you heard right. The actress's father, who was an army man, is her sole inspiration to work out and stay fit.

She has now shared a video where we can see her dad accepting the T-shirt Challenge given by her, and he nails it flawlessly.

This is indeed an amazing video and shows the father-daughter duo's motivation.

On the professional note, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, and Attack.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Rakul Preet Singh De De Pyaar De Venkatadri Express Current Theega Loukyam Yaariyan TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here