He is the man who motivates Rakul Preet Singh to workout

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, she has been dedicatedly working out.

Now, we have learned where this passion and love for fitness comes from. There is a man in her life who inspires her to work out and stay fit. It is not what you are thinking. The man is none other than Rakul’ father.

Yes, you heard right. The actress's father, who was an army man, is her sole inspiration to work out and stay fit.

She has now shared a video where we can see her dad accepting the T-shirt Challenge given by her, and he nails it flawlessly.

This is indeed an amazing video and shows the father-daughter duo's motivation.

On the professional note, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, and Attack.

