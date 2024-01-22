Health Update! After being hospitalized, here's Saif Ali Khan's current health update, deets inside

MUMBAI :Actor Saif Ali Khan is indeed one the most loved actors we have in today's time, the actor with his movies and character has created a solid mark. The actor was last seen in the movie Adipurush and will be seen once again in his upcoming South debut movie Devara: Part 1 which also features Jr. NTR.

Apart from his movie, for all the fans of the actor, we are here with news of actor Saif Ali Khan getting hospitalized.

Yes, earlier we had reported that the actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai today, Monday, January 22. There were few reports that the actor has fractured his knee and shoulder, due to which he has been admitted to the hospital.

It was also reported earlier that his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present with Saif in the hospital. At that time, not much information had been revealed regarding this yet. Few reports say the actor may have suffered this injury during the shooting of a film. The actor is reported to have fractures in his knee and shoulder.

However, now we are here with an update about Saif Ali Khan's condition.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan recently underwent a tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

On talking about it, Sai Ali Khan said "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for thier love and concern."

The fans all over are relieved by this news.

