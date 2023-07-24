Heartbreaking! Celina Jaitley opens up about the loss of her newborn child in this recent post, take a look

MUMBAI: Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has finally broken her silence on the death of her newborn son. Celina welcomed two twin boys in 2012 with her businessman-husband Peter Haag. Later on, in 2017, she gave birth to another set of twin boys at 32 weeks of her second pregnancy.

But unfortunately, one of the twins passed away after suffering from a heart ailment. Now, after almost 5 years of her son Shamsher’s death, the mother of three has opened up about going through suffering.

Celina Jaitly urged parents, who have gone through a similar situation to reach out to them, assuring that eventually, they will be able to “get through” the pain.

Celina Jaitly dropped a set of three pictures on Instagram, two of which featured her son Shamsher. The first picture captured the actress holding Shamsher in her arms at a hospital. Her husband Peter Haag was also present with the mother and son.

The following photo captured Shamsher in an incubator. The last picture was a more recent one. It showed Celina and Peter posing for the click, accompanied by their three kids – Winston, Viraaj and Arthur Raaj.

Penning a long note, along with the pictures, Celina Jaitly wrote, “It took me 5 years to come to terms with this episode of our lives but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to Peter Haag & I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby. Peter and I want such parents to know that they can get through this.”

Celine Jaitly added that it was a myth that pre-mature babies do not live long. She said that most of them live healthy and normal lives. In the caption, she also mentioned going into labour at 32 weeks, due to her father’s sudden demise. “The outcome of our 2nd spontaneous twin pregnancy was bittersweet due to Baby Shamsher’s loss due to a heart condition.”

To conclude, Celina reminded parents of premature babies that, “Extreme & sometimes contradictory emotions are experienced by nearly every parent of a preemie at one time or another… Remember Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it.”

Celina Jaitly bagged the Miss India Universe title in 2001. She starred in films like Khel, Janasheen, No Entry, Thank You, and Apna Sapna Money Money. She married Peter Haag in 2012.

Credits - Bollywood Life