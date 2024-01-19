Heartfelt! Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: On the anniversary of the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's death, Amitabh Bachchan took a poignant moment to remember his late father. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, credited with literary gems like Madhushala and Agneepath, passed away on January 18, 2003. In a heartfelt blog post, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his reflections on the day, spent at Prateeksha, his first bungalow where he lived with his parents, mother Teji, and father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

In his blog post penned on the evening of the anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan described the day as quiet and silent, dedicated to reminiscing about Babuji's words, deeds, and the moments shared with his wisdom, humor, teachings, and guidance. He emphasized the profound impact of his father's constant presence, calling it the most significant aspect.

Amitabh revealed that he spent the day at Prateeksha, standing in front of his father's portrait in the room where he breathed his last. He noted that the room has been preserved exactly as it was when his father was alive, including his works, books, framed pictures, and handwritten notes.

Despite the sounds from the streets around, Amitabh acknowledged a divine quiet in Prateeksha. He expressed gratitude for the remembrance messages from well-wishers but admitted difficulty in responding to each one. While he has replied to some, he emphasized that his desire to show gratitude remains unchanged, irrespective of the individual responses.

As Amitabh Bachchan commemorates the legacy of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the quiet and reflective atmosphere of Prateeksha becomes a poignant backdrop for memories and tributes.

Credit: Pinkvilla



