Heartfelt! Designer Rohit Bal grateful for the support and well wishes, Shares health updates post being on a ventilator; Says ‘I assure you, the show must go on…’

Talented fashion designer Rohit Bal was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy a few days before being hospitalized on November 23 at the National Capital Region (NCR)'s Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Rohit Bal's flamboyant couture is well-known. He had undergone an angioplasty and suffered a major heart attack in 2010.
Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal was ventilator-dependent and in severe condition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rohit posted an official statement and a health update on Instagram on Tuesday, December 2. He wrote, "I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage."

He had undergone an angioplasty and suffered a major heart attack in 2010.

Speaking about Bal's condition, hospital physician Dr. Praveen Chandra stated, "It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta as they know his medical history. He is on life support in ICU but we are hoping that he will recover."

