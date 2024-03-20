Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!

MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

It is undeniable that Allu Arjun has a devoted global fan base and that his supporters are enamored with him. Their unwavering affection for him was demonstrated recently when the pan-Indian celebrity was spotted comforting an ardent follower who had broken down in tears after meeting his hero Allu Arjun.

The actor is seen comforting a fan in a social media video that went viral after the fan broke down when she saw the actor for the first time. He continued to encircle the fan in the video while also giving him a check-in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen as the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna and will release globally in cinemas on 15th August 2024.