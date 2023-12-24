Heartfelt! Mona Singh opens up about her and Aamir Khan’s conversation post Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure; Says ‘We all have to move on…’

MUMBAI : Mona Singh has received praise from critics for her work and is renowned for her flexible roles, whether she appears as the mother of Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha or as the energetic Bulbul Jauhari in Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven 2. Mona recently discussed the emotional fallout from Laal Singh Chaddha's box office disaster in an interview. She revealed how she broke down when the movie became a box office failure and how she met Aamir following its failure.

Mona Singh spoke about her interaction with Aamir Khan following the movie's box office failure in a recent interview, saying, “I met Aamir sir at a party; I asked him how he is doing. He said, ‘Mona, it’s okay. We all have to move on.’ I told him how Laal has changed my life. This year, I’ve shot for 5 series and for a film, and it’s all because of Laal.”

Mona remembered the day the movie came out and how poorly it did at the box office after that. She recalled going to catch Aamir with Laal Singh Chaddha's director, Advait Chandan. Recalling that day, she said, “We were quiet, laughing, then I started crying. Advait was comforting me. It was a little tough because we had created a world full of love and empathy. Laal was all about that. It had no controversies. Not putting any religion down and no personal attacks. It’s just great cinema. But people took it in a different way. They started boycotting it. Nobody could believe that a film like this could be treated that way. But we all knew one thing for sure, that the movie we made is beautiful. That if not today, tomorrow or even 10 years later, it will get a cult status, which it already is getting. People went mental on the one-year anniversary of the film.”

The official 2022 remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, struggled at the box office, earning less than Rs 130 crore globally despite an alleged budget of Rs 180 crore. Fans of the movie are still praising it despite the financial catastrophe.

