Heartwarming! Check out this wholesome moment between Deepika-Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and AbRam Khan at the stadium amid the cricket match

MUMBAI: Among the constellation of celebrities, a heartwarming moment between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, is creating waves on social media.

In a dazzling spectacle of stardom and sportsmanship at the ICC World Cup 2023 finals in Ahmedabad, the glitterati of Bollywood descended upon the stadium to cheer for Team India.

In an enchanting video shared by ardent fans of Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood power couple, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, were seen engaged in a delightful exchange with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's children, Suhana Khan and the adorable AbRam Khan. The video captures a sequence of affectionate gestures that unfolded during the intense India vs. Australia final match.

The enchanting episode began with Ranveer Singh, donned in an orange Team India jersey, sharing a tender moment with AbRam. The charismatic actor bestowed a gentle kiss on AbRam's forehead. Subsequently, he embraced and greeted Suhana Khan, who approached with a warm smile.

What caught the internet's collective eye was Deepika Padukone's infectious excitement as she engaged with the charming AbRam. Dressed in a Team India jersey paired with jeans, Deepika's enthusiasm was palpable. The video shows her animated conversation with AbRam, who, in his innocence, responded with cheerful waves.

Ranveer, not to be left out, shared a heartfelt hug with Shah Rukh Khan amidst the pulsatinhg cricket match.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, eliciting an outpouring of adoration from fans.

While India may have faced a defeat on the cricket field that day, the endearing interactions will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of fans, celebrating the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and adorable encounters that transcend the boundaries of fame.

