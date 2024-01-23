Heartwarming! Duniya Vijay's Daughter Shares Touching Video on His 50th Birthday Celebration

MUMBAI: Celebrated Kannada actor and director, Duniya Vijay, reached a milestone as he celebrated his 50th birthday on January 20. The occasion was marked by an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay, took to her official Instagram handle to share a touching video that offers a glimpse into their close father-daughter relationship.

The heartwarming video showcases various moments of joy, bonding, and shared activities between Duniya Vijay and Monica. From outings and temple visits to family time and shopping, the clips capture the essence of their relationship. A highlight of the video is a special workout session where Monica actively participates and assists her father in exercises, reflecting their shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Accompanying the video, Monica penned a heartfelt note expressing her best wishes for her father on his 50th birthday. She described Duniya Vijay as one of the best and most humble persons in her life, emphasizing his sensitive, warm, and emotional heart. Monica praised her father's dedication, hard work, and continual desire to contribute to the cinema, expressing her inspiration to follow in his footsteps.

The note also highlighted Duniya Vijay's role as the light, home, and warmth for their family, showcasing the deep love and appreciation Monica holds for her father. The post received widespread admiration, with fans flooding the comment section with red heart emojis, expressing their love and good wishes.

On January 19, a day before his birthday, the makers of Duniya Vijay's upcoming film VK 29 released the movie's poster, generating significant buzz. Directed by Jadeshaa K. Hampi, VK 29 is Duniya Vijay's 29th venture, and reports suggest that Monica Vijay will make her debut in the entertainment world through this project.

Monica Vijay's touching video has already garnered 1.4 million views on Instagram, illustrating the overwhelming appreciation and love from fans for the beloved actor on his special day.

