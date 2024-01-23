Heartwarming! Duniya Vijay's Daughter Shares Touching Video on His 50th Birthday Celebration

Kannada actor and director Duniya Vijay's 50th birthday celebration is marked by a heartwarming video shared by his daughter, Monica Vijay, on Instagram.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 21:25
movie_image: 
Duniya

MUMBAI: Celebrated Kannada actor and director, Duniya Vijay, reached a milestone as he celebrated his 50th birthday on January 20. The occasion was marked by an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay, took to her official Instagram handle to share a touching video that offers a glimpse into their close father-daughter relationship.

The heartwarming video showcases various moments of joy, bonding, and shared activities between Duniya Vijay and Monica. From outings and temple visits to family time and shopping, the clips capture the essence of their relationship. A highlight of the video is a special workout session where Monica actively participates and assists her father in exercises, reflecting their shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read:Two actors missing after helicopter stunt

Accompanying the video, Monica penned a heartfelt note expressing her best wishes for her father on his 50th birthday. She described Duniya Vijay as one of the best and most humble persons in her life, emphasizing his sensitive, warm, and emotional heart. Monica praised her father's dedication, hard work, and continual desire to contribute to the cinema, expressing her inspiration to follow in his footsteps.

The note also highlighted Duniya Vijay's role as the light, home, and warmth for their family, showcasing the deep love and appreciation Monica holds for her father. The post received widespread admiration, with fans flooding the comment section with red heart emojis, expressing their love and good wishes.

On January 19, a day before his birthday, the makers of Duniya Vijay's upcoming film VK 29 released the movie's poster, generating significant buzz. Directed by Jadeshaa K. Hampi, VK 29 is Duniya Vijay's 29th venture, and reports suggest that Monica Vijay will make her debut in the entertainment world through this project.

Monica Vijay's touching video has already garnered 1.4 million views on Instagram, illustrating the overwhelming appreciation and love from fans for the beloved actor on his special day.

Also Read:Young Kannada TV serial actor found dead in Karnataka

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18

    
 

Duniya Vijay Monica Vijay 50th birthday celebration heartwarming video Instagram Kannada actor Entertainment VK 29 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 21:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Janhvi
What! Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Film "Devara" Postponed for Spectacular VFX; New Release Date Announced
Manushi
Wow! Manushi Chhillar Joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Action-Packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Hrithik
Really! Hrithik Roshan learned dance from Deepika Padukone on the sets of Fighter for THIS song, deets inside
Tiger 3
Wow! Dunki beats Tiger 3 at the global level, here are the numbers
Devara
Must Read! “Maybe they are scared with the clash” Netizens reacts on the movie Devara getting postponed
Fighter
What! A full song has been deleted from the movie Fighter, here are the details of the censor certificate