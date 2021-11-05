HEARTWARMING! Kajol has the perfect reply to a fan’s question asking why she didn’t wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and family had a tough time last month with his son Aryan Khan being sent into custody for his alleged involvement in a drug bust case. Aryan had to spend over three weeks in jail and as a concerned father, SRK took a backseat from everything else to focus on his son and his well-being. So, when he was finally granted bail last Friday by the Bombay High Court, it made the superstar’s birthday three days ago all the more special.

SRK turned 56 on Tuesday and the actor received wishes from all nooks and corners, from all celebrities to his fans. But it seems like not everyone wished Shah Rukh publicly on his birthday this year and the netizens noted it.

Recently, actress Kajol held a fun and interactive #AskMe session for her fans. So, when one of her fans asked her why didn’t she wish SRK on his birthday this year, Kajol had the sweetest response to the query. She said, “What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home.”

SRK and Kajol have been friends for about three decades. Together, they are considered one of the greatest on-screen couples to have ever come out of Hindi cinema and the duo have been a part of several blockbusters in their career including, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

