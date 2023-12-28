Heartwarming! Nayanthara shared a heartening note for her beloved fans on completing 20 years in the film industry; Says 'You are the reason I got up...'

Any fan will become emotional after reading Nayanthara's note. Most exquisitely, the actress has shown her love for her admirers. Nayanthara wishes to inform her followers that they are the reason she is still standing after 20 years, as she marks completing 20 years.
Nayanthara

MUMBAI: With her performances throughout the past 20 years, Nayanthara has become the female superstar in the industry. That's correct, the actress has completed two decades. Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, Jawan, and Iraivan were her three releases this year. Recently, the stunning actress posted a message on social media, addressing her devoted followers over the past two decades.

(Also read: Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara)

As she puts it, Nayanthara's fans are the "reason why I got up every time I was knocked down." The stunning Jawan actress says that this journey would not have been complete without supporters. All of her fans are unique, in her words. She refers to them as magic, which elevates all of her efforts beyond simple cinema. Nayanthara tells her fans that she is celebrating them, the amazing, encouraging, and motivating force that influenced her journey in the film industry, as she reaches this 20-year milestone.

Nayanthara acted with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan this year. She was also in Iraivan, which featured Jayam Ravi, and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which starred Sai and Sathyaraj.

If rumors about Nayanthara are to be believed, she is working on a few movies. According to IMDb, she is in The Test, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, among others. The actress has Mannangatti as well. Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra Prasath since 1960. The movie went on floors in October 2023.

According to rumors, Vignesh Shivan is the director of Wikki6 as well. Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, Mysskin, and Vijay Sethupathi are also featured in the film. It is rumored that Nayanthara and Prabhas may get back together after 16 years apart for Kannappa. They will portray Devi Parvati and Lord Shiva, according to rumors. There will be a brief cameo for each of them. Nayanthara reportedly has discussions to star in Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(Also read: Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

