Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple

MUMBAI : Bollywood's 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini, who is also an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, has released two devotional tracks, 'Shyam Rang Mein' and 'Achutam Keshavam' for Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan.

Sharing her experience of singing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna at a temple for the first time, she said: "I wish you all a very happy Holi. On the occasion of Holi, I have sung two songs, which are written by Kavi Narayan Agrawal and the music was composed by Vivek Prakash. I am more than happy to sing these two beautiful songs. Once again, wishing you all a Happy Holi... and please be safe."

The veteran actress has given a number of hits including 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sanyasi', 'Dharmatama', 'Pratigya', 'Sholay', 'Trishul', 'Shrafat', 'Naya Zamana', 'Prem Nagar', 'Mehbooba', and so on.

In 1992, she also produced and directed the film 'Dil Aashna Hai', starring Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan.

Kavi Narayan, who has written the songs, said: "This Holi is very special for me because I have written two bhajans. I hope you'll like this rendition. It is a Holi special song. It was my wish to release the bhajans at Shri Radha Raman Mandir in Vrindavan. I am so thankful to Hema Malini."



