With her choice of projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh marks her distinct space in the Indian film cinema!

14 Mar 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: After bringing some promising roles, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to rock Bollywood with her upcoming stellar line-up! She will be juggling between the films “Ludo” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” and, her performance will surely catch the eye of the Indian cinema audience where she already resides in the heart of the audience.

The actress made a huge impact with her performance in Dangal where she actually trained in professional wrestling to play the part. Her dedication and passion to deliver was flawless. While working with some big names in the industry she really absorbed, learnt and practically applied what she learnt from them in her own acting, all the while maintaining her own authenticity.

The actress’s passion to perform is fiery. She has been chosen with immense trust by the directors because of her previous spectacular performances. Fatima will surely perfectly balance her time between both the projects and deliver a splendid character on-screen.

The actress has two major projects down the pipeline with two really different complex roles to play, in both. Fatima is all set to nail both of those roles and verify her all-around acting skills. She has received a lot of well-deserved love and appreciation from the audience of the Indian cinema for all her performances.

