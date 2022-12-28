From her first fitting for wedding dress to her haldi hair; Alia Bhatt shares pictures that didn’t make it Instagram

MUMBAI : 2022 was a great year for Alia Bhatt professionally as well as personally. The actress gave hits like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, and even on OTT left a mark with her strong performance in Darlings. Though for Brahmastra she was trolled for having just ‘Shiva’ as her dialogue, she continued to be in the headlines for it.

Personally also the actress had a great year because in April she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Now, as 2022 is coming to an end, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video in which she has included pictures that didn’t make it to Instagram in 2022.

She captioned the video as, “pics that never made it to the gram.” In the video, she has shared pictures from the first fitting of her wedding dress to her haldi hair, and a lot more. Check out the video below…

Well, we tried to see if we can get a glimpse of Raha in it, but that’s not there. This video is a treat for Alia’s fans as she has surely shared some unseen pictures of her and even a couple of videos.

Alia is currently on a maternity break, but she already has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. She shot for these films before she gave birth to Raha.

It is not yet officially confirmed which will be Alia’s first film post-pregnancy, but there have been reports that she might be seen in SS Rajamouli’s next which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

