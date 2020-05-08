From her first step in Bollywood to her latest film, Disha Patani has given films that have ruled the box office

MUMBAI: We all know that Disha Patani is currently the hottest, fittest, most desirable actress of the industry and no one matches the oomph she has. One of the other things we also know that the actress in every project has given a whole new avatar and shown a new side of hers too. But did you know that every project she has worked on has always made a big noise at the box office?

Her debut in Bollywood with MS DHONI. The film was a huge hit at the box office and the audiences saw Disha as a promising debutant and started expecting alot from her. The audiences loved her performance.

Soon after in Baaghi 2, Disha played character of a college student followed by a mother again she fit just perfect in both the moulds and once again the film was a huge hit at the box office.

In Bharat, we saw a whole new avatar of Disha alongside Salman Khan and that film as well charted pheonomenal numbers at the box office. The character of a trapeze artist was once again loved by all.

In her latest release Malang, Disha broke all records of hotness, sexiness and oomph. The film created quite a rage in the youth specially. The songs and the storyline gripped the attention of the audiences. Disha’s character was unique and different. The film charted amazing numbers at the box office and the songs still rule our hearts and so does Disha.

The fact that Disha moulds herself in different avatars is something that attracts the audiences to see her.

Disha’s upcoming projects are no less, in Radhe we will be witnessing a whole new glamorous avatar followed by Ek Villain 2.