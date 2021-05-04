Her knees were swollen but she dint stop, Salman Khan on Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer Radhe is all set to premiere on OTT platform and to release on big screen simultaneously, as the time is passing the promos and the songs of the movie is getting released, earlier we have seen the song Seeti Maar was loved by the fans all over and ever since the second song Dil De Diya is out the fans are not keeping calm praising the song.

Recently the makers have dropped the making of the song Dil De Diya. Where they have shown the entire making process of the song, what we see in this video is the hard work and dedication of the entire team to put up such a amazing song, talking about Jacqueline Fernandez actor Salman Khan said, she has given her sweat and blood to the song, she did so much hard work that her knees were swollen, but she didn't stop and continued and completed the song.

Adding further talking about the song, Salman Khan has said that this song is very colourful and catchy.

Directed by Prabhudeva Radhe starring Salman Khan also has Randeep Hooda, Disha patani, Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. And it is all set to premiere on OTT platform, Zee5 and Zeeplex with the concept of pay per view and also will hit the theatres at the same time on 13th May 2021.

