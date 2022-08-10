Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Looks like the fans will have their wish granted after filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala had reinitiated conversations with Akshay Kumar. The actor has stepped into the role of Raju once again and the film has started rolling today.
MUMBAI :When we hear the names Raju, Shyam and Baburao, we are sure there is one film that comes to your mind-Hera Pheri, because apart from the film being a super hit, the characters too became iconic. Then came Phir Hera Pheri and fans were eager to hear about the third installment.

Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has been in the news for the past many years. The movie was officially announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, and even it had started rolling. But, later the film was shelved.

A couple of months ago, a tweet from Paresh Rawal grabbed everyone’s attention in which he confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 and this made Akshay's fans quite upset. Akshay stated that the script is the reason that he is not doing Hera Pheri 3. But later, Suniel Shetty stated he will try to get the original Raju back in the film.

After fans claimed that the news is fake, it was also reported that Akshay, Suniel and Paresh met at Empire Studios in Mumbai, which was the first meeting for the film Hera Pheri 3. But now as per a news portal the actors have begun shooting for the film, finally. A source close to the film stated, “The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao”

Apart from Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao, the film will also have many more actors. The director’s name is also not yet disclosed.

Are you excited for Hera Pheri 3?

Tell us in the comments below.

