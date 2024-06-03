Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 11:58
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has finally been released and has brought along a plethora of entertainment. With an ensemble cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the leads, the trailer showcases a story of three friends on their fun ride to Goa dwelling into adventure, thrill, and unexpected gangsters. As the trailer was dropped, in no time it received tremendous love from the audience resulting in a storm of praises on social media. From praising the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu to its comedy to praising the performance of the cast, the netizens are hailing the trailer and are eagerly waiting for its release. So, let us have a look at 5 reasons we can't wait for the release of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express. 

1. Non-Stop Comedy

The trailer of Madgaon Express is truly filled with laughter in every frame. From the introduction of the trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary to bringing immensely interesting Mandoza Bhai and Kanchan Komdi, the film is well-studded with laughter elements. 

2. Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned director with Madgaon Express and must say he has brought a very interesting story to the audience. Every scene is well captured and the backdrop of Goa gives a fine touch to this comedy rollercoaster. His creative prowess is visible in every other shot and is a treat to watch which has friendship, laughter, and unpredictable adventure. 

3. Never seen before cast

The fresh trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary is the heart of Madgaon Express. Their bond in the trailer indeed says it all they are going to have a blast in the film. Moreover, Upendra Limaye as Mandoza Bhai and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Komdi are also going to be fun to watch. Nora Fatehi was also seen adding her charm to the film. 

4. Chhaya Kadam and Upendra Limaye

The finest actors in the entertainment industry Chhaya Kadam and Upendra Limaye will be seen playing a very interesting role in Madgaon Express. As seen in the trailer, Upendra Limaye can be again seen as a very difficult character while on the other hand, Chhaya Kadam also arrived in a never seen before avatar. 

5. Friendship Relatability 

The best part of the trailer is the core theme of the film, friendship. It's a story of three friends embarking on a journey to fulfill their childhood dream of going to Goa and then what happens is pure madness. This indeed makes it more relatable to every person.

Excel Entertainment MADGAON EXPRESS Divyenndu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Kunal Kemmu Mandoza Bhai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 11:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release
MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has finally been released and has brought along a plethora...
Aamir Khan to promote farmers of India in a big way in the digital world
MUMBAI: In a strategic move towards promoting watershed management and groundwater replenishment, Aamir Khan and Kiran...
T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise
MUMBAI: T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3....
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh’s special Valentine's Day plan for Jhanak revealed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts
MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are ready to get married after dating for more than five years. Several...
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen union faces an obstacle
MUMBAI: According to Rashmika Mandanna, she and Vijay Deverakonda are thinking of co-starring in a new movie. The...
Recent Stories
Madgaon Express
Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan to promote farmers of India in a big way in the digital world
Aashiqui
T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen union faces an obstacle
Laapataa Ladies
Netizens hail Laapataa Ladies with heaps of praise on social media! Says, "One of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time"
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela
Mega Power Couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Shares Joyful Moments from Anant Ambani's Wedding - Thanks Nita and Mukesh Ambani for their hospitality