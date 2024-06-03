Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release

MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has finally been released and has brought along a plethora of entertainment. With an ensemble cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the leads, the trailer showcases a story of three friends on their fun ride to Goa dwelling into adventure, thrill, and unexpected gangsters. As the trailer was dropped, in no time it received tremendous love from the audience resulting in a storm of praises on social media. From praising the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu to its comedy to praising the performance of the cast, the netizens are hailing the trailer and are eagerly waiting for its release. So, let us have a look at 5 reasons we can't wait for the release of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express.

1. Non-Stop Comedy

The trailer of Madgaon Express is truly filled with laughter in every frame. From the introduction of the trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary to bringing immensely interesting Mandoza Bhai and Kanchan Komdi, the film is well-studded with laughter elements.

2. Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned director with Madgaon Express and must say he has brought a very interesting story to the audience. Every scene is well captured and the backdrop of Goa gives a fine touch to this comedy rollercoaster. His creative prowess is visible in every other shot and is a treat to watch which has friendship, laughter, and unpredictable adventure.

3. Never seen before cast

The fresh trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary is the heart of Madgaon Express. Their bond in the trailer indeed says it all they are going to have a blast in the film. Moreover, Upendra Limaye as Mandoza Bhai and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Komdi are also going to be fun to watch. Nora Fatehi was also seen adding her charm to the film.

4. Chhaya Kadam and Upendra Limaye

The finest actors in the entertainment industry Chhaya Kadam and Upendra Limaye will be seen playing a very interesting role in Madgaon Express. As seen in the trailer, Upendra Limaye can be again seen as a very difficult character while on the other hand, Chhaya Kadam also arrived in a never seen before avatar.

5. Friendship Relatability

The best part of the trailer is the core theme of the film, friendship. It's a story of three friends embarking on a journey to fulfill their childhood dream of going to Goa and then what happens is pure madness. This indeed makes it more relatable to every person.