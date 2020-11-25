Here are few Bollywood celebrities with their expensive luxury cars

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities whom we love so much, are seen in style and they carry themselves in the best possible way. Everyone dreams of owning an expensive luxury car one day. A swanky vehicle, after all, is not just about comfort and extravagance – it is a status symbol. Bollywood celebrities, who make crores every year, own some of the fanciest cars the world has ever seen. From Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh, every top celebrity in the Hindi film industry drives a car that complements their high stature. Here, we take a look at five Bollywood celebrities and the high-end cars owned by them…

Hrithik Roshan - Rolls Royce Ghosh Series II

Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is the proud owner of a fully customised version of the Rolls Royce Ghosh Series II model. The actor added the mean machine to his enviable fleet of cars on his 42nd birthday. The car is powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that can make 563 hp along with 780 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kms/hour in just 4.9 seconds. You can make it yours for Rs 7 crore.

Ajay Devgn - Rolls Royce Cullinan

Ajay Devgn also has a thing for Rolls Royce. He owns the Cullinan. Priced at Rs 6.95 crore, the Cullinan is Rolls Royce’s entry into the world of SUVs and is currently among the most expensive SUVs available in the market. 5 seconds is all this posh car takes to go from 0 to 100.

Badshah - Rolls Royce Wraith

Badshah likes all things flashy. Be it his clothes and shoes or his cars, everything that he owns stands out of the crowd. The rapper is also among the proud owners of the prestigious Rolls Royce. He had shared an adorable photo of his swanky white ride, the Rolls Royce Wrath, on Instagram to take everyone by surprise. The car can go from 0 to 100 in less than 5 seconds. Well, that’s luxury and speed combined into one. You can make it yours by spending Rs 6.46 crore.

Arjun Kapoor - Maserati Levante

The Ishaqzaade actor, Arjun Kapoor welcomed this blue beauty to his garage almost three years back. The actor became the proud owner of the Maserati Levante even before its official launch in India. The car’s 3-litre diesel unit can make 271 bhk of peak power and 600 Nm of peak torque. You can take it upto 230 km/hour. It can zoom from 0 to 100 in just 6.9 seconds. The dream ride comes at a staggering cost of Rs 1.45 crore.

Ranveer Singh - Aston Martin Rapide S

The energetic actor, Ranveer Singh, is quite into cars. On his 32nd birthday, the talented actor gifted himself the supremely elegant Aston Martin Rapide S. The high-end car comes with a naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12 engine, which produces 552 bhp of peak power. 4.2 seconds is all it takes to go from a standstill to 100. It comes at a price of Rs 3.8 crore.

