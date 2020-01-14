Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best performances over the last 20 years

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan made his debut exactly two decades ago with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and stole the hearts of many and became a sensation overnight. The actor is also very well known for the spiffing dance skills and has a plate full of characters he has played and all of them are praise-worthy and given its own Hrithik touch to it.

Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best performances over the last twenty years -

Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar in Jodha Akbar - Hrithik essayed the role of Moghul King Akhbar and owned it with utmost grace, making the audience fall in love with him

Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya - This movie shot the actor up into his own league with his brilliant portrayal of a challenging character.

Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish - Hrithik essayed a magician who loses mobility and becomes quadriplegic after an accident, this was one of his best performances ever

Karan Shergill in Lakshaya - Lakshaya showed the journey of a soldier and saw fans going gaga overseeing Hrithik in an army uniform

Amaan Ikramullah in Fiza - the crime thriller earned Hrithik a nomination for best actor in 2000

Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil - The revenge drama won the hearts of millions across the globe

Anand Kumar in Super 30 - Hrithik's portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 shocked everyone owing to his performance and de-glammed look

Hrithik is no stranger to action-oriented movies and has showcased it time and time again in WAR and Bang Bang with WAR becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2019

The actor has always ensured to give his best on-screen and entertain everyone in the best way possible. Hrithik has a hulking fan base and also a never-ending love from his fans and also considers fans as his family and truly stands by it.

Hrithik Roshan has had a staggering year, with an eclectic mix of films hitting the marquee. While he had a content-driven Super 30 as one of his best performances as an actor, there was the biggest hit of his career in the form of the Yash Raj Films-backed WAR.