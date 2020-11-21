Here are some unseen pictures of actress Lara Dutta with her daughter and husband

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta, who was first known as the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant, has previously been crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with the movie Andaaz With Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. The diva received a lot of love and appreciation and received a Filmfare for her performance.

She later went on to make her mark in Bollywood with her amazing talent and skills. Her performances in movies like Housefull, Partner, Don 2, and Bhagam Bhag were loved by the audience and she rules the hearts of millions.

Right now, she is doing fewer movies, and we all are missing her on the big screens. and the reason we assume is that the actress is now giving her full time to her family, her daughter and husband.

Fans all over the social media never get tired appreciating their favourite stars, and we came across a post of Lara Dutta with daughter Saira Bhupathi and husband Mahesh Shrinivas Bhupathi.

Here are the unseen pictures of the actress and her family.

We all want to see her back on screen soon.

Lara was last seen in a web series titled Hundred and was loved there too.

