Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals



MUMBAI:Indeed, celebrities are the major head turners, not only in terms of the acting, but also in terms of fashion and fitness. Over the time, we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the side of these celebrities which are indeed giving us some major fitness goals.



From Kareena Kapoor, to Sara Ali Khan to Bipasha Basu, there are many Bollywood celebrities who have set the tone right for the gym and work out sessions which define fitness goals. Having said that, today, let us have a look at a few gym buddies who always workout together.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora



Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are indeed two of the major attractions from Bollywood industry. Over the time, they are been blessing the fans with some great fitness goals together.

ALSO READ –Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples we have in Bollywood. They are considered as the hottest couple in B Town. Over the time, they have been blessing the internet with some great fitness goals.

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Namitha Purohit

Over the time actresses Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Namitha Purohit have been blessing us with some great workout sessions. These three divas are indeed the hottest and fittest ones in Bollywood.

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan



Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan have been spotted a few times and the pictures are defining not only friendship, but also some great fitness goals.



Shraddha Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure have been sharing some great intense workout session videos, which are making our heads turn and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Well, these are some of the Bollywood celebrities with their gym buddies. What are your views and who is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –Hot Pics! Here are the times when actress Shraddha Kapoor raised the temperature with her hot looks