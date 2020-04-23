Here are the most prominent and influential entertainment stars of the country. Check out!

MUMBAI: There are some names that have created the most critical impact on the Indian film Industry. These individuals are the most eminent and illustrious as the industry practically revolves around them. Namely they are the 3 Khans: Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The 3 of the khans are unrelated, but happen to share the same surname, and due to their enriched experience in the industry, high demand and massive popularity, are considered some of the most successful movie stars in the history of both Indian and world cinema. All 3 of them bring varied content to the audience and have a substantial impact .

Other actors who are the most pre-eminent actors, have originated and emerged from the south Industry and are of the most vital importance to the film industry, overall. To name them they are Rajnikanth and Mahesh Babu.

Rajnikanth is hailed as Superstar or Thalaivaa, and is widely regarded as the most popular actor not only in South India but pan-India and even worldwide. He is one of the highest grossing actors and the Government of India has honored him with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. But he is not the only actor in the south who has emerged so triumphant.

Mahesh Babu is a superstar who enjoys unfathomable popularity among the audience and is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. He is on the to-hire list of numerous directors with his perfect track record, blazing acting skills and colossal fandom. Trade insiders predicted that his next film will gain even more humongous success as his last 3 films were absolute blockbusters.

The superstar's latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru marked his third consecutive movie to cross the 100 crore mark and saw Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar of an Army officer. Sarileru Neekevvaru was a ginormous hit and the audience went gaga over the actor's spectacular performance. Mahesh Babu's films constantly keeps on outdoing his own records with the next successive release.