Here are the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was protective of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in public

MUMBAI: No doubt we love to see one of the most loved and adored mother-daughter duos of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her little princess on her social media handle. On special occasions like birthdays and festivals, they opt for twinning ensembles. Aaradhya is the apple of her mother's eye. The duo often steps out together in the city. Today, we will take a look at the times when the 'Guru' was protective of her darling daughter in public.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's befitting reply to the trolls

In her previous interaction, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about getting trolled for always being by her daughter's side. The actress reportedly said that she naturally reacts when cameras come too close. The star further added that she doesn’t let it define her. The star said that she won’t change how she takes care of her daughter.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was moved to tears in front of Aaradhya

A few years back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event in the city with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. During the event, Aaradhya got scared as the shutterbugs kept screaming for a photo. This did not go down too well with the 'Fanney Khan' actress and she stepped in to control the situation. She requested the paparazzi to see that they are in a children's hospital. She was left in tears after multiple requests.

Have a look:

Hiding Aaradhya's face From Media

When Aaradhya was a baby Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did everything to protect her daughter from the media. The actress even received a lot of flak for maintaining secrecy around her daughter. She used to protect her daughter all the time from the paparazzi. The star would hide Aaradhya's face a shawl to a folder to her blazer.

ALSO READ – (Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to shoot for Pathan in Abu Dhabi; details inside )

Here's why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never leaves Aaradhya's hands

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quizzed about why she never loses her grip over Aaradhya's hand. The actress reportedly said that her daughter has been at the centre of the limelight from a very young age. She loves cameras and even poses for the paps. But her safety should always come first and as a parent, she just wants to keep her daughter safe. The actress further added that she feels that Aaradhya might end up getting hurt as the photographers gather in crowds so she never leaves her hand.

Mommy Duties

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s little girl, Aaradhya is always seen participating in extra-curricular activities. In this photo, she can be seen decked up in a colourful saree for her school annual day celebrations. Doting mom Aishwarya proudly lead her daughter to the school. Aaradhya is often seen travelling the globe with her mommy and making her presence felt at some of the biggest events.

SOURCE – E TIMES

ALSO READ – (Katrina Kaif shares her workout routine for the day)