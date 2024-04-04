Here comes the teaser of the upbeat groovy track! The first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! All set to release tomorrow!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

MUMBAI: Here comes the teaser of the upbeat groovy track! The first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! All set to release tomorrow!

Kickstarting the musical journey, here comes the teaser of first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! Song out on 5th April!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is heating up constantly. After the makers released captivating posters, they treated the audience with an immensely intriguing Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose that gave a glimpse of a bold and gripping story on its way. Interestingly, songs have always been an integral part of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, as they helped to set a perfect tone for its quirky and different story both before and after the release of the film. This time, the excitement for its songs is indeed at its peak, and keeping this in mind, the makers are all set to kickstart the musical journey with the first song 'Kamsin Kali,' and the teaser has indeed built excitement.


The teaser of the first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out, presenting Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree in an absolutely ravishing avatar. Sung by Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar, the song is composed and written by Tony Kakkar. While the song looks immensely fun and well-studded with all the peppy vibes, Tony Kakkar is exuding sheer cool swag as he donned a stylish look, while on the other hand, Dhanashree is setting the dance floors ablaze with her electrifying moves. The teaser has indeed raised the bar of excitement for the release of the song on April 5th.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.
 

