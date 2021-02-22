News

Here is how actress Daisy Shah kick starts her week, you cannot miss this talent of the star

Actress Daisy Shah kick starts her week with this activity, and she loves doing it always

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
22 Feb 2021 06:28 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Daisy Shah who debuted in Bollywood with superstar Salman Khan in movie Jai Ho, right from her first movie the actress showed her power-packed performance and her cuteness and her looks were the talks of the town all over, not only this the diva won the hearts of several with her sizzling dance movies, her flawless dance moves were the USP which made the fans go gaga about her.

Well as we all know worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, her love for dance was visible since her debut movie ai Ho, how can we forget her dance sequence in movie, she was loved by the fans for her dance and want to see more of the star, and today the diva was yet again showing her love for dance as she starts her week on a groovy note, the actress was seen moving her body and welcoming the new week.

ALSO READ – (Netizens trend '#8 Years Of Kai Po Che' in memory of late actor SSR, as the movie clocks 8 years

Have a look:

Well the diva looked fit and hot in this video as she dances, also No doubt this shows the love and passion of the actress towards dance, and we look forward to such amazing posts coming from the side of the actress in the future days.

In 2018, she once again was seen in a Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3', this time playing his sibling on-reel.

We are waiting to see Daisy Shah on-screen back again!

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Jacqueline Fernandez is very excited and here is the reason why!)   

Tags Daisy Shah Kick Salman Khan Ganesh Acharya Race 3 Hate Story 3 Ram Ratan TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest